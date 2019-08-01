Taraba: Curfew imposed in Takum town

ADVERTISEMENT

Curfew has been imposed in Takum town as the crises that erupted between Jukun and Tiv entered its second day.

Daily Trust findings revealed that Jukun went in retaliation of the killing of a Jukun man in the farm allegedly by Tiv militia.

It was gathered that during the attack, many Tiv were killed and their houses burnt, forcing them to flee from the town.

A resident of the town, Malam Musa Muhammad told our reporter that there is calm in the town and everyone is indoor while soldiers are patrolling the streets.

However the spoke person of Taraba police command DSP David Misal said only one person was killed and the situation is under control.

Takum the home town of Retired General T.Y Danjuma and Governor Darius Ishaku is affected by the ongoing Tiv/Jukun crisis and high rate of Kidnapping.

