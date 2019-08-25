Taraba: Calm returns as Police team, soldiers leave Ibbi town

ADVERTISEMENT

Calm has returned to Ibbi town in Taraba state as the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team led by a Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, and a team of soldiers deployed to the town in the wake of killing of three policemen and two civilians have left.

Daily Trust gathered that all the security agents deployed have left the town which is located by the Bank of River Benue, just as some of the residents that fled have started returning.

A source in the town, Mallam Bako Mustapha, told our reporter via a telephone interview that 14 persons including an elder brother of Wadume, Alhaji Uba were arrested and taken to Abuja.

He said during the operation of Abba Kyari’s team and other security agents, houses belonging to Wadume and that of his relatives were searched and vehicles and motorcycles retrieved.

Mallam Bako said residents were relieved as they go about their activities freely now.

He said the Army checkpoint where the killing took place and two other checkpoints along Ibbi – Wukari road are still without soldiers manning them.

Bako added that the villagers who stole the engine and tyres of the bus conveying the three policemen before they were killed have been arrested.

He said the stolen engine and tyres were returned as soldiers are now guarding the bus.

