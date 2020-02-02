  1. Home
Taraba boosts empowerment scheme with N350m starter kits

By Abdullateef Salau

Taraba State Government has stocked starter packs worth over N350 million to boost the next phase of its women and youths empowerment programme.

The state governor, Darius Ishaku, disclosed this during a visit to the Country Director of World Bank in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhri.

He said most of the beneficiaries are presently not only self-employed but employers of labour.

On the state’s experience with Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), the governor said because Taraba was the least affected by Boko Haram, it became the destination of choice for victims fleeing from the rest of the states in the North-East.

This, he said, has put a lot of pressure on the state’s resources.

In his response, Mr Chaudhuri said the Bank was ready to partner with state governments embarking on fundamental projects that would reduce extreme poverty in their domains.

 

