Taraba Assembly screens 23 commissioner-nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened all the 23 commissioners nominated by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

Mr Albasu Kunini, Speaker of the House, described all the nominees as men and women of proven character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunini, the newly elected Speaker, said that the prompt attention given to the exercise was due to the demand for the constitution of a state executive cabinet that would steer governance in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

NAN reports that the House considered former legislators who were among the nominees first.

The House also asked other nominees to formally identify themselves and were asked to bow and take a leave.

Ishaku had earlier nominated 23 commissioners and forwarded their names to the House for consideration. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App