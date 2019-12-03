Taraba Assembly screens 23 commissioner-nominees

  1. Home
The Taraba State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened all the 23 commissioners nominated by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

Mr Albasu Kunini, Speaker of the House, described all the nominees as men and women of proven character.

Kunini, the newly elected Speaker, said that the prompt attention given to the exercise was due to the demand for the constitution of a state executive cabinet that would steer governance in the state.

NAN reports that the House considered former legislators who were among the nominees first.

The House also asked other nominees to formally identify themselves and were asked to bow and take a leave.

Ishaku had earlier nominated 23 commissioners and forwarded their names to the House for consideration. (NAN)

