Breaking News
Bello presents N176.12b 2020 Kogi budgetEx-convict gets 1 year in jail for stealing generatorWoman who accused husband of infidelity begs court not to dissolve marriage
  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Taraba APC questions prolonged curfew in Jalingo
ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba APC questions prolonged curfew in Jalingo

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba, Ibrahim El-Sudi has questioned the rationale behind prolonging a curfew in Jalingo metropolis  which Governor Darius Ishaku imposed  since March this year.

He said refusal by Darius to lift the curfew even when there was no crisis in Jalingo metropolis was  unconstitutional and an infringement of the rights of people  in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said curfew was not imposed on areas that experienced serious crises like southern part of the state where the governor comes from.

The APC chairman said travellers coming to Jalingo who arrive late  are forced to sleep at Police and army check points close to Jalingo because of the curfew.

He said despite the curfew residents are always facing attacks from  bandits especially kidnappers who operate in the night in different parts of Jalingo.

The APC chairman  stated further instead of the governor to work with relevant security agencies and find a lasting solution  to insecurity problem facing the state he only imposed curfew where there  is no need for such.

According to the APC chairman  initially the curfew in Jalingo was between 6pm to 6am, for long periods  before pressure was  mounted on the governor which compelled him to  relax the curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.