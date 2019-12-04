Taraba APC questions prolonged curfew in Jalingo

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba, Ibrahim El-Sudi has questioned the rationale behind prolonging a curfew in Jalingo metropolis which Governor Darius Ishaku imposed since March this year.

He said refusal by Darius to lift the curfew even when there was no crisis in Jalingo metropolis was unconstitutional and an infringement of the rights of people in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said curfew was not imposed on areas that experienced serious crises like southern part of the state where the governor comes from.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The APC chairman said travellers coming to Jalingo who arrive late are forced to sleep at Police and army check points close to Jalingo because of the curfew.

He said despite the curfew residents are always facing attacks from bandits especially kidnappers who operate in the night in different parts of Jalingo.

The APC chairman stated further instead of the governor to work with relevant security agencies and find a lasting solution to insecurity problem facing the state he only imposed curfew where there is no need for such.

According to the APC chairman initially the curfew in Jalingo was between 6pm to 6am, for long periods before pressure was mounted on the governor which compelled him to relax the curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App