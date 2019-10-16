Tanker’s explosion: Mother, child burnt beyond recognition in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that a mother and her child were burnt beyond recognition after a tanker exploded in Onitsha, Anambra State on Wednesday afternoon.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Harunna Muhammed, in a statement on Wednesday evening, said that an unidentified woman and her child were caught up in the inferno, adding that they were burnt beyond recognition.

He said the police rushed the woman and child to Toronto hospital where they were confirmed death.

“A yet to be identified woman and her baby, caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition, were rushed to Toronto hospital but certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment,” he stated.

According to him, “today, 16/10/2019, at about 12:59 pm, a tanker, loaded with petroleum product, lost control at upper iweka, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha and crashed inside a pavement in between the expressway.”

Mohammed said, as a result, the tanker caught fire and spilled over fire through the gutter which affected many shops and houses.

He also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

Mohammed stated that, consequently, Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage to loot while efforts were still ongoing to put off the fire.

He said the accident was still under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding it.

