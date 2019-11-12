Tanker with ‘stolen fuel’ explodes in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel suspected to be stolen from a vandalized pipeline, went up in flames in Ayobo area of Lagos yesterday, Daily Trust gathered.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at Abesan estate along Ipaja road in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The tanker was said to be on motion after allegedly scooping fuel from a pipeline in the area when the incident occurred.

City News learnt that some members of the community informed officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Watch (LNSC) who notified the state fire service and other emergency responders.

A witness said some tankers had already scooped fuel from the pipeline and left without being noticed but luck ran out on the driver of the exploded tanker as the tanker hit an electrical cable which caused a spark and the attendant explosion.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), and other security agencies were on ground when our correspondent visited.

It was observed that the tanker without a number plate was partially burnt as the fire was put out by emergency responders before it could spread to nearby buildings. Also, the driver was nowhere to be found as he allegedly bolted away after the explosion. However a vehicle parked around the area with an Epe number plate was completely burnt.

Spokesman of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the incident, said no casualties or fatalities were incurred, as residents of the area rallied support to control the fire before arrival of the combined response team of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Services.

He said on arrival, the “cooperative residents” readily gave way for the combined response team of LASEMA and LASG Fire Service to perform their duties.

Okunbor added, “After putting out the fire, and commencement of the blanketing process of the entire area, LASEMA is conducting a post disaster assessment.”

He said the remaining fuel in the tanker which is being trans-loaded into another tanker would be handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

