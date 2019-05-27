Tanker knocks down man at Giri junction

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified middle aged man sustained fatal injury after a petrol tanker knocked him down at Giri junction, on Gwagwalada-Zuba road.

Our reporter, who arrived the scene after the incident, saw the victim lying by the road side in a pool of blood and a deep cut on his head.

A motorist, Michael Uche, said the incident happened around 10:12 am while the victim was crossing the road and a Mack petrol tanker without number plate coming from Gwagwalada end knocked him down.

“The man was crossing when the tanker suddenly knocked him down because the man never expected that a trailer will take that lane. The road was diverted but it appears the man didn’t understand,” he said.

Another motorist, Usman Ibrahim, said there is an ongoing marking of the road by the construction firm handling the dualisation of the highway.

He said since the road was diverted over a week ago, several accidents had occurred at Giri junction, saying there was the need for the construction firm to speed up the work in order to open the closed road.

“In fact, even yesterday, another accident happened here apart from the one that happened the day before yesterday, where three people were injured on the same road. And it is unfair to divert the road especially today being Sunday when people who travel to the East will be retuning to Abuja,” he said.

City News observed that officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later arrived the scene with their patrol van and evacuated the victim to the hospital.

The Gwagwalada unit commander of the FRSC, Sunday Attah, could not be reached on his mobile phone as it was switched off.

The FCT sector commander of the FRSC, Ayuba Gora, did not pick calls put across to him.

