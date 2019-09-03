Tanker explosion: Agency confirms three more deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has disclosed that three more victims of last Friday tanker explosion in Dikko junction, Suleja local government area of the state have passed on.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, told newsmen on Tuesday that the victims lost their lives from the severe burnt on Monday.

According to him, one of the victims died in a Kano hospital, while two others lost their lives enroute to the ancient city, where they were referred for medical attention.

He said the victims discharged themselves from the Sabon Wuse General hospital for traditional care but the Agency had to prevailed on them to proceed to Kano where they were referred.

He added that one of them got to Kano were he was admitted but the two others died before they could get to the hospital.

“It is unfortunate that two of them died on the way while the third victim died in the hospital. The remaining two victims are still responding to treatment,” Inga said.

Giving further details about the incident, he disclosed that the tanker ladened with fuel was coming from Warri in Delta state and heading to Adamawa state before the accident happened.

He said the tracker of the vehicle had been retrieved saying that with it, the owner of the tanker would be known.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App