Tanker driver says goodnight to family, killed moments later

Yammawa community in Katsina metropolis has been thrown into mourning mood following the gruesome murder of a resident, Abdullahi Lawal, by gunmen.

Aged 45, Lawal who was popularly called “Alili” until his death on Monday night, was a petroleum tanker driver. He was shot in the comfort of his house before his own family.

Alili, who had already bid his friends and colleagues goodnight, arrived home to the warm embrace of his family. Having comfortably settled and joyfully played with his children for a while, he told his wives that he was tired and wanted to retire to his room. Lawal said “ Goodnight” to his family as he made his way to his room.

Little did he know that it was his final farewell to his family as a few minutes later, he was murdered in cold blood.

Sources close to the family told Daily Trust that the gunmen at about 9pm stormed the living room.

“They asked for money and phones and the whereabouts of Alili, they searched the place and later went into his room and found him there.

“They dragged him to the front door and shot him there and took off, they didn’t take away anything,” neighbours said, Alili was discovered a few moments later in a pool of blood with two gun shot wounds in his head, one in his forehead and the other at the center of the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival. Sympathisers have continued to thronged his residence to sympathise with the family. Most people described Lawal as an easy going person and a family man who loved people unconditionally.

Lawal who is survived by two wives, Jamila and Hadiza and 19 children was buried on Tuesday. The Acting spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, said they were working hard to ensure that the killers are caught. Sources told Daily Trust Saturday that the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department.

