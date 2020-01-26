Tanak says ‘everything fine’ after crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Ott Tanak said he was eager to get back behind the wheel for the next leg of the championship as he was released from hospital on Saturday following his spectacular Monte Carlo Rally crash.

“Everything is fine, all the tests at the hospital are good so there’s no worries,” the world champion said in the French Alpine town of Gap. “The safety devices really did their job.”

On Friday, Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja flew off the icy road at over 180 kilometres an hour.

Their Hyundai spun through the air and rolled several times before coming to a standstill, badly damaged, on a road 100m below.

The crash put the car out of the race and both men were kept in hospital for 24 hours for observation.

