Tambuwal, Wamakko condole with Daily Trust correspondent over father’s death

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has condoled with the correspondent of Daily Trust in Sokoto State, Abubakar Auwal Imam over the death of his father.

Malam Lawal Labaran Imam died on Saturday, May, 23, in Kaduna State at the age of 70 after a brief illness.

The deceased was once a staff of New Nigerian Newspapers and before his death was a member of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (PTD/NUPENG).

He is survived by one wife, 23 children and many grandchildren.

Tambuwal, who personally called the bereaved, prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also commiserating with the family, the senator, representing Sokoto North and Sokoto South Senatorial Districts, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

