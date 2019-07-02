Tambuwal urges leaders to moderate utterances

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed optimism that Nigeria would surmount its current security challenges.

He however, urged leaders to always moderate their utterances for the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambuwal stated this on Tuesday while receiving the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Sokoto.

The Governor stressed the need for Nigerians to work together with a view to rebuilding the country to the level of greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambuwal praised the Royal Father for the visit which he said could not have come at a better time than now when the country needed peaceful coexistence among its people.

Earlier, the Deji of Akure kingdom said that they were in Sokoto to brief the Sultan on their forth coming Lekute festival in September during which the Sultan would be the guest lecturer.

Oba Aladetoyinbo described Sokoto State as peaceful and urged other Nigerians to visit the state because of its peaceful disposition.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App