Tambuwal to Sokoto lawmakers: Work for unity, stability

The new members of Sokoto State House of Assembly have been tasked to always work for the unity, stability and progress of the state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave the charge when the legislators led by the new Speaker, Rt. Hon Aminu Manya Achida paid him a visit at the Government House in Sokoto.

He enjoined them to “join hands together to make laws that will lead to the progress and development of Sokoto state.”

The governor expressed readiness for a smooth working relationship between the Executive and other Arms of government in the state.

According to him, his administration would encourage and support the new leadership to achieve its set objectives.

In his remarks, Hon. Achida said the assembly would work with the Executive to provide quality and responsible leadership to the people of the state.

He acknowledged Tambuwal’s efforts toward the promotion of good governance in the state.

