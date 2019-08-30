Tambuwal stops Wamakko’s anti-malaria initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Government yesterday stopped the N8m fumigation exercise launched by his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, to tackle malaria in the state.

Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North) had on Wednesday flagged off the exercise in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Health, in a statement yesterday by one of its directors, Muslim Adamu Gobir, said the decision to stop the exercise was taken in the best interest of the public.

According to the statement, “The sprayed chemicals may be hazardous and can lead to poisonous inhalation and consequently becomes toxic among the people.

“To safeguard the health security of the public, henceforth, no person or group of persons should carry out any chemical spray without the consent of the ministry.

“The ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment constituted a high powered public and environmental inspectors to go round and apprehend anybody found carrying out such illegal fumigation and hand him over to the relevant security agency for prosecution.”

