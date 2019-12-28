Tambuwal signs Sokoto’s 2020 budget of N202bn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N202 billion into law.

He commended the state house of assembly for its speedy consideration of the budget in three weeks in line with the World Bank benchmark.

Governor Tambuwal stated this while granting assent to the Bill at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

He noted that: “The assembly, despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority, has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state.”

Tambuwal added: “Members of SOHA must be commended for their uncommon patriotism to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Sokoto state.”

He assured that the executive would work closely with the legislature to ensure proper implementation of the budget.

Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aminu Muhammad Achida, assured that: “We will continue to accelerate the passage of any bill that is meant to improve the lots of the people of the state.”

He said assembly approved in totality the 2020 budget of N202 billion presented to it by the executive earlier in the month.

