Tambuwal signs 4 bills into law

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has signed four bills into law.

The bills include the Murtala Mohammed Teaching Hospital Law and Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (Amendment) Law, both of 2019.

Others were the College of Nursing Sciences Tambuwal Law and Sokoto State Health Services Management Board (Amendment) Law, both of 2019.

A statement signed by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the Governor, Abubakar Shekara, explained that the new laws would facilitate the rapid development of the health sector in the state.

“Tambuwal’s administration has earlier declared the intention to establish a teaching hospital in the state and amendments to relevant laws to improve service delivery in the health sector,” it said.

It further explained that the Murtala Mohammed Teaching Hospital Law provides for a Chief Medical Director and a Governing Board, drawn from relevant MDAs and agencies to oversee the running of the hospital.

It added that the College of Nursing Sciences, Tambuwal would provide courses of study and research in Nursing Sciences and health-related disciplines and award Diplomas, Certificates and Degrees.

