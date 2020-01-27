Tambuwal replaces Seriake Dickson as Chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said the Forum would work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to strengthen the party and deepen democracy in the country.

Tambuwal is taking over from Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state whose tenure as Chairman of the Forum would elapse in two weeks time.

Speaking during the opening session of the 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, Tambuwal said the Forum would have a common agenda towards ensuring the growth of the party.

Tambuwal pledged that the governors would also ensure that the party’s programmes and manifesto was implemented in their respective states, adding that they would support the party in its drive for membership and development.

“Let me start by thanking God Almighty for not only sparing our lives to witness today’s 88th NEC meeting in good health but also for his favour and mercy on all of us and particularly the responsibility vested on me by my colleagues, members of the PDP Governors’ Forum to step into the shoes of my brother, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state soon after his term of office.

“We will soon begin to institutionalize peer review mechanism where we shall be comparing notes as governors of the PDP with a common agenda, a common programme in ensuring that we have all of that implemented across our states.

“I assure you my brothers and indeed the party that by the grace of God, we shall work together to continue to strengthen our party and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“We assure you as your governors that we shall continue to work together in unity and with the NWC in ensuring that the programmes of the party especially in our respective states in line with our manifestoes are implemented,” he said.

