Tambuwal receives 9 captives released by bandits

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has received a serving local government councillor and eight other indigenes of the state recently released by bandits in Zamfara State.

Among the victims was a house wife with her eight-month-old baby who told our reporter that she was kidnapped about two months ago at Gundumi village in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal expressed gratitude to God who made their release possible after efforts by the governments of both states.

He said the victims regained their freedom as a result of the ongoing negotiation between the Zamfara State government, security agencies, Miyeti Allah and the bandits.

He expressed optimism that their efforts would bring banditry to an end in the zone.

“We are working together to end the menace in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and part s of Kebbi State and with the support and cooperation of the general public and security agencies we will achieve this,” he added.

Tambuwal commended the federal government for its effort to restore peace in the country.

Tambuwal’s deputy, Manir Dan’iya, who brought the freed nine indigenes from Zamfara, said they were all examined by doctors as directed by the governor.

He disclosed that over 150 captives had so far been rescued, saying that could be why there had been a significant decrease in banditry activities in Zamfara and Sokoto States recently.

