Tambuwal pledges action against banditry

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State yesterday assured that his government in collaboration with security agencies is making frantic efforts to find a lasting solution to the menace of banditry.

He urged the bandits to drop their guns and embrace dialogue for peace and stability in the state, adding that a window of discussion had been opened with their leaders.

Tambuwal spoke during a condolence visit to Kamitau, Malafaru and Ololi communities in Shinaka District of Goronyo LGA where 29 persons were recently killed by bandits.

The governor who described attacks on the innocent people as a wicked act, prayed Allah to forgive the dead all their mistakes.

Tambuwal urged members of the vigilante and civilian joint task force to stop harassing or killing innocent Fulani.

The District Head of Goronyo, Alhaji Sambo Usman, expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit and prayed Allah to reward him.

