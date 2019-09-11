Tambuwal meets Kaduna Electric officials over poor power supply

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has tasked the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to rectify the current poor power supply to the state.

He disclosed this at a meeting with the officials of the company on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Energy Development, Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe, said the meeting was summoned as the governor was highly concerned with the current situation.

He said the meeting was aimed at finding lasting solution to the problem.

The commissioner explained that during the meeting, the governor was briefed by the officials of the company on challenges behind the menace, including the exhaustion of their facilities.

Balarabe noted that during the meeting, Governor Tambuwal assured to do everything humanly possible to rectify the problem.

“He equally challenged the company to do the needful as the government has been contributing its quota to the company’s activities over the year,” the commissioner said.

He further said, “that is why 90 percent of transformers currently in use were provided by the state government, with the support of local governments and other individuals.”

The governor also urged the company to ensure availability of prepaid metres to their respective customers to justify energy consumed monthly.

The Commercial Manager of the company in Sokoto office, Hajiya Mashida Ibrahim Rabo, attributed the current scenario to inability of customers to constantly settle their bills.

According to Mashida, energy worth N700 million was being purchased by the company monthly from the national grid but only N200 million was realised at the end of month.

