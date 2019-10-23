Tambuwal lays foundation of N1.7bn multipurpose Islamic Center in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has laid the foundation of N1.7 billion multipurpose Islamic Centre to be built in the state by the Qatar Charity organization.

The multi-billion Naira project would be constructed on a five hectares of land donated by the family of late Sultan Muhammadu Maccido.

The Chairman of the organization, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu Sayyid said the project would be funded from a charity donated by a Qatarian woman.

According to him, the centre would consist nursery, primary and secondary schools as well as a clinic, skills acquisition centre and orphanage.

He explained that it was meant to assist orphans and other vulnerable children in the state.

He said that the centre would be jointly managed by the organization, the Late Sultan’s family and the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

The Secretary of the organization, Barrister Usman Mustapha, noted that the centre, when completed, would accommodate 1,200 children who would be given free western and Islamic education as well as N10,000 each for their upkeep.

He added that the children would also be given scholarship to further their education after completing their secondary school.

Mustapha further revealed that the skills acquisition centre would train, at least, 500 children on different trades and skills every year, adding that they will be provided with a take off fund after graduating.

In his remarks, Tambuwal, who commended the organization for choosing Sokoto for the project, said his government was ready to work with any individual or organization willing to assist it to achieve its goals.

He called on the wealthy to always assist the needy to alleviate their sufferings.

Speaking on behalf of the family of the late Sultan, Senator Ahmad Maccido, thanked the organization and the state government for their efforts to actualize the dream of their late father.

“Our father secured this land with a purpose of establishing an Islamic centre but died without this ambition,” he said.

