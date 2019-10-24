Tambuwal lays foundation for N1.7bn Islamic center

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday laid the foundation for a N1.7 billion multipurpose Islamic centre to be built in the state by the Qatar Charity organization.

The project would be constructed on a-five hectare land donated by the family of late Sultan Muhammadu Maccido.

Speaking, chairman of the organization, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu Sayyid, said the project would be funded from a charity donated by a Qatarian woman.

According to him, the centre would consist of nursery, primary and secondary schools as well as clinic, skills acquisition centre and orphanage.

He said it is meant to assist orphans and other vulnerable children in the state.

He added that the centre would be jointly managed by the organization, the late Sultan’s family and the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission.

The Secretary of the organization, Barrister Usman Mustapha, noted that the centre when completed would accommodate 1,200 children, who would be given free western and Islamic education as well as N10,000 each for upkeep.

He added that the children would also be given scholarship to further their education after completing their secondary school.

Mustapha further revealed that the skills acquisition centre would train at least 500 children on different trades and skills every year and would be provided take-off fund after graduation.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal, who commended the organisation for choosing Sokoto for the project, said his government was ready to work with any individual or group willing to assist it to achieve its goals.

He called on the wealthy to always assist the needy to alleviate their sufferings.

Speaking on behalf of the family of the late Sultan, Senator Ahmad Maccido thanked the organisation and the state government for their efforts to actualize the dream of their late father.

“Our father secured this land with the purpose of establishing an Islamic centre but died without accomplishing it,” he said.

