Tambuwal doles out N70million Sallah gift to 3,496 Sokoto pilgrims

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved N70million as Sallah gift to 3,496 Sokoto state Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement signed by Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, Director of Press to Sokoto Deputy Governor. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

He said Dan’iya, who is also the State Amirul Hajj, conveyed Governor Tambuwal’s Sallah Message to the pilgrims in Mina Saudi Arabia.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Sokoto State Rt.Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has graciously approved a token gift of R200 Saudi Riyals (N24,000) equivalent to the entire 3,496 Pilgrims from Sokoto as Sallah Gift to ease their stay in Makka, Saudi Arabia,” he stated.

The gesture had been a tradition of Sokoto State Government to its Pilgrims each year.

“This is to cut away some financial responsibilities to the Pilgrims who need additional funds to eat and transport selves to religious sites,” he stated.

He urged the pilgrims to pray vehemently for the continuous harmony, peace, and tranquillity in the State and Nigeria.

Dan’Iya said all arrangements were on to commence the airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria on the 17 Aug 2019, as specified by the Nigeria Hajj commission.

