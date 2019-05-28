Tambuwal dissolves cabinet, seeks for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dissolved the state executive council and sacked Special Advisers and Assistants as well as board members of parastatals.

Tambuwal disclosed this at the valedictory session of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday.

The governor also sought for their forgiveness and the forgiveness of the entire people of the state for any of his government’s policy issues and programmes that they were not happy with.

According to him, most of the policies and programmes were taken in good faith and for the overall interest of the state.

Tambuwal also responded to the critics of his government who were bashing it for not holding the weekly state executive council meeting, saying there was no law that made it mandatory for any government to hold meeting on weekly or monthly basis.

He explained that they only held meetings when there were serious issues or policies to discuss.

Tambuwal also spoke on his defection and the refusal of some of his cabinet members to follow him to PDP, saying he had never pressed any of his commissioners to defect with him because it was a personal decision.

The governor maintained that he still respect them for the decision they had taken.

He commended the outgoing commissioners for their selfless services, saying they had done excellently well.

“I am proud of you and pray unto Allah to reward you for your commitment and the way and manner you served the state,” he said.

He urged them to accept any position given to them in his second tenure.

Some of the commissioners who spoke extolled the leadership qualities of the governor and prayed Allah to guide him aright in his new government.

