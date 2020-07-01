Tambuwal directs agency to refund intending pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency to refund those who paid for 2020 hajj exercise in the state.

This followed the cancellation of the annual rites by the Saudi Arabian authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone, the Director-General of the agency, Shehu Muhammad Dange said the Governor had directed them to commence arrangement for the refund of deposits made by the intending pilgrims.

“We have directed the local government pilgrims officers to tidy up their records and submit to the agency for scrutiny so that there will not be any problem,” he said

The state was allocated 4,500 seats by the National Hajj Commission before the cancellation.

Dange said that those who wanted their money back would be paid in line with the NAHCOM guidelines.

“But there may be others who would like the money to be kept for 2021 hajj exercise,” he said

He advised the intending pilgrims to accept the development as the will of the Almighty God.

