Tambuwal attends burial of 25 persons killed in fresh bandits attack

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Sunday, attended the funeral of 25 persons killed by bandits in a fresh attack, which occurred on Saturday in three communities of Rabah local government area of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal, together with heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials, later condoled the families of the victims after the burial held at Gandi town.

NAN gathered that the bandits, who were in large numbers, raided Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi and killed the 25 persons.

The attackers were said to have engaged in indescriminate shooting from around 5pm on Saturday till Sunday morning, after which they carted away hundreds of cows, sheep and other valuables.

Rabah has been experiencing bandits’ attacks in recent time, with people losing their lives while many others who were rendered homeless now taking refuge at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Gandi.

Tambuwal pledged that the government would take more measures “to end such uncivilized and barbaric attacks”, and urged community members to assist security agencies with useful information to track the bandits.

Speaking to newsmen, Sokoto state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, said four persons, including a woman informant who pretended to be a lunatic, were arrested.

Kaoje said that a joint security operation was in progress to contain banditry and other crimes in the state.

NAN reports that with the present 25 killed in the latest attack, the total number of persons killed by bandits in Sokoto state has risen to 108 from 2018 to date.

Other places affected by armed bandits’ attacks were Dalijan, Rakkoni and Tabanni communities within the period. (NAN)

