Tam David West dies at 83

A former minister of Petroleum to General Muhammodu Buhari and consultant virologist, Prof Tam David West, is dead.

West served Buhari as a Minster of Petroleum between 1983 and 1985 and later served General Ibrahim Babangida as a minister of Steel and Mine.

Detail soon

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.