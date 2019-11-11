  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tam David West dies at 83
ADVERTISEMENT

Tam David West dies at 83

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

A former minister of Petroleum to General Muhammodu Buhari and consultant virologist, Prof Tam David West, is dead.

West served Buhari as a Minster of Petroleum between 1983 and 1985 and later served General Ibrahim Babangida as a minister of Steel and Mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detail soon

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.