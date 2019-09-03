  1. Home
Tallen: My ministerial appointment divine

By Dickson S. Adama, Jos Published Date
Mrs Pauline Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has described her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as divinely orchestrated.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Tallen said having accepted to serve as minister under President Buhari’s second term administration, she would use her new position to defend the course of women for national development.

The minister said she wasn’t actually expecting the ministerial position, but added that she was prepared to accept the will of God regarding anything that would make her serve her nation.

She advised women with political ambition in 2023 to start work immediately, saying that is the only way they could win the confidence of the people.

