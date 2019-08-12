Talented R & B singer, Adeoluwa releases ‘After Bells and Whistles’ album

ADVERTISEMENT

Talented Nigerian Rhythms & Blues (R & B) singer, Isaac Adeoluwa Atayero popularly called ‘Adeoluwa’ has released his ten-track debut audio album titled: “After Bells and Whistles.”

The album, according to the musician, was “inspired by true events” and served as a “healing project” from his past relationship.

The 35 minute-album is a love story which started from the honeymoon phase (Bells) and goes through the sour patches (Whistles), including what happens after all the pomp, funs, rock and rolls of relationship.

“It has been a long road leading up to this moment and to be able to share this work of art with everyone is such a thrill,” he said at a listening party held in Lagos to herald the album launch.

The 10 tracks were produced by Brian Okwesilieze Okorie (a.k.a. Braynezee) of Nakedbeatz and also featured Koreey, CHR!S, Mallz, Tonni, C.A.L and Beloved Moses.

Adeoluwa’s 2018 single “Let Me In” and critically acclaimed 2019 summer jam “S’okan” were also included in the album. Other songs in the album are: The Sound, Dey Forever, Coloured In, Old Ways, Mo’s Song, Never Show It, #Turnioniown and Those Days Are Gone.

With its punchy introspective lyrics, the album explores the genres of R & B, Soul, Afrobeats, EDM and hip-pop.

In attendance at the listening party were Spoken Words artiste, Demola Adeola; hip-pop songstress, Ihcego; DJ Nash; Cool FM radio personality, Kemi Smallz, Inspiration FM radio host, Sam Dandy, as well as road manager for Ajebutter, Roo Boy, among others.

