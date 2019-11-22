Talent hunt to check drug addiction, others holds in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

To help curb vices such as drug addiction and sexual abuse facing the youths and to unmask their creativity, another edition of a talent hunt show, S.T.A.G.E, is to be hosted in Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Convener of the National Conscience Conference and initiator of showcasing the Artistry of Gods Excellence (S.T.A.G.E), Dr Andy Osakwe, said this year’s event will impact the lives of young people positively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project S.T.A.G.E delivers value through 3 prong model: Talent hunt, Musical Concert and Arts Career Business Development. It’s an annual programme with a yearlong audition process culminating in a Grand Music and Arts festival scheduled to take place on Friday, November 29” he said.

Osakwe who is the senior pastor at Summit Church Abuja, said S.T.A.G.E is a deliberate and active engagement of the minds and energies of the youth population to take action and transform their consciousness through their beliefs, values, and attitudes, thereby resulting in an improved quality of life and a better society generally. This engagement is through platforms that encourage the various expressions of their inherent creative gifting and abilities.

Team Lead and chairman, organizing Committee, Bashorun Aderoju, said employing Talent Hunt mode, S.T.A.G.E continues to give the much craved opportunity to all whose talent and skills had hitherto laid fallow and untapped.

“Since the debut in 2003, where one of the Nigeria’s inspirational artiste, Solomon Lange was discovered, several others have also been discovered in our subsequent editions,” he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App