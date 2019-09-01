Take decisive steps to secure Nigeria, PDP tells  Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to end the bloodletting, insecurity in the country and guaranteed a stable, peaceful and secure nation.

The party, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari has failed to organize his parade and articulate a decisive and operable strategy to effectively end violence in the country.

The party called on Nigerians to be more at alert and prayerful; continue to be their brother’s keepers and remain steadfast in the face of the challenges bedevilling the nation.

The PDP said the Buhari Presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.

“At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.

“This complete failure of leadership and abdication of the statutory duties of the President indicates that the Buhari Presidency has no solutions toward ensuring the security of lives and property in our nation.

“The PDP holds that such failure by the Buhari Presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.

“Each passing day, our nation is jolted by shocking news of avoidable violence, mindless killings, preventable bloodlettings, loss of breadwinners and murder of promising citizens. Indeed, this is not the way to go.

“Our party notes as saddening that under President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, only to withdraw to the safety of Aso Rock, Nigerians can no longer move freely around their country as insecurity pervades on all fronts.

“The PDP laments that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices,” the PDP said.

