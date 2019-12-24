Take charge of your security, OPSH tasks Plateau citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the multi-security task force maintaining law and order in Plateau State and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states says it is time for People of Plateau State to take charge of their security in the state because security personnel have done their part.

Major General Augustine Agundu who is commander of the operation noted that no matter the amount of security deployment government would do in a crisis ridden area, it won’t get the peace it desired unless citizens themselves contribute their quota by encouraging everyone to embrace peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been consistently and very persistent in our pursuit for peace in Plateau. We expect that citizens should take from where we are today. We have to encourage one another to live in peace,” general Agundu said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The army general said this on Monday during an end of the year party organised by the operation for Orphans in the state.

According to him conflict doesn’t pay anybody any good and therefore “Let us allow peace to reign in the state. From all the indicators that we do have as at today, I can say peace has returned to Plateau.”

While addressing the orphans at Privilege Abode for Care of Orphans, general Agundu urged them to live in peace with one another, assuring them of his commitment to provide succour at any given time.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App