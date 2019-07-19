Taiwo Ojo is new chairperson SWAN Abuja chapter

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Taiwo Adeola Ojo has been inaugurated as the new chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Abuja Chapter, along with 10 other new executives to run its affairs for 2019-2021.

Mrs. Ojo is the Cluster Control Manager, Abuja CBD Cluster, Internal Control and Enhancement Group at First Bank of Nigeria since September 2009, and prior to that, she was the Cluster Control Manager of the Garki/Minna Cluster.

With over 11 years’ experience in auditing firms and 20 years across various financial institutions, Taiwo brings her deep experience to bear on the various training of the bank’s officers and senior executives in controls and processes.

The new SWAN Abuja Chapter chairperson, promised to build on the achievements of past chairpersons and charged members to look up to the enviable records of the amazons of the profession who formed the association while contributing their quota to national development.

SWAN aims to bring together women in the accountancy profession, assist the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in the protection of the charter, status, interests of its female members as well as promote and maintain high standards of efficiency and professional conduct.

