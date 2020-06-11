Tackle sexual violence, NLC tells law enforcement agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

The organised labour Wednesday condemned the incidence of rape, sexual violence and other forms of violence especially against the female gender in Nigeria.

It urged the law enforcement agencies and social institutions to rise up to the challenge.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, noted that it is a collective duty to protect mothers, daughters, sisters and brothers from the deadly fangs of rapists.

“If we fail in this onerous duty, then we would have truly failed,” he said.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite action on bills aimed at strengthening penalties for rapists and increasing the protection of children, girls, women, the aged and other vulnerable persons.

He also asked the legislature to domesticate the International Labour Organization’s Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment of Workers.

Wide condemnation had trailed the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, raped and killed in an empty church in Benin City.

Last week, 18-year-old Barakat Bello was also raped and killed at her parent’s home; while Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, was also murdered at her residence in Oyo State.

