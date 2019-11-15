  1. Home
Tackle rising suicide cases, Reps tell FG

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
Students top list as 42 Nigerians commit suicide in 6 months

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Federal Government to devise a strategy to curb the increase in cases of suicide in the country.

The call followed a motion by Chukwuma Umeoji who attributed the trend to emotional problems, unemployment, poverty and other factors.

He said: “The suicide rate in Nigeria is estimated at 9.8 per 100,000 people which is higher than the regional average and Nigeria is ranked 30 among 185 countries by the World Health Organisation with incidents of suicide.”

