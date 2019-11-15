Tackle rising suicide cases, Reps tell FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Federal Government to devise a strategy to curb the increase in cases of suicide in the country.

The call followed a motion by Chukwuma Umeoji who attributed the trend to emotional problems, unemployment, poverty and other factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The suicide rate in Nigeria is estimated at 9.8 per 100,000 people which is higher than the regional average and Nigeria is ranked 30 among 185 countries by the World Health Organisation with incidents of suicide.”

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App