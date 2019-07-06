Tackle rape cases in schools, Kaduna speaker begs new Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker Aminu Abdullahi Shagali has begged the newly confirmed Commissioner for Education Dr Shehu Muhammad Usman Makarfi to tackle rising rape cases in the state’s schools.

The Speaker made the plea shortly after confirming the nominee for the position during a screening exercise at the ‎house at the weekend.

He said the issue of rape in schools was worrisome because parents are also very disturbed.

“Dr Shehu Makarfi, if your appointment as commissioner for education is confirmed, try and tackle the rising cases of rape in schools, including islamiyya schools please”,‎ he said.

Daily Trust gathered that there have been reported cases of teachers raping minors in some schools in the state and parents are now disturbed by the incidents.

Earlier, Dr Makarfi said transforming the educational system was the responsibility of all citizens.

He expressed his readiness to ensure that the standard of education in the state is moved to the next level.

Dr Makarfi, who was the immediate past permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said if confirmed the commissioner for education, he will make sure certain rules and regulation are introduce to ensure that standard are maintained before establishing schools and colleges in the state.

‎He also lamented the proliferation of private schools across the state, saying mechanism will be introduced to checkmate their activities, particularly miracle centres.

