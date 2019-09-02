Symrise set to launch new laboratory in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Global flavour, fragrance, and cosmetic ingredients manufacturer, Symrise has announced the forthcoming launch of its new laboratory in Nigeria.

Timilehin Bello, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Media Panache Nigeria – company managing Symrise’ communications – made this know in a statement in Lagos.

Located in Lagos, the lab will open on the 4th of September 2019, following a media tour of the facility, according to Bello.

He said the opening of the facility marked a new chapter in the company’s interaction with Nigeria, having maintained a sales presence in the country for more than three decades.

“Designed and built between 2017 and 2018, the facility will provide labs for beverage, sweet and culinary applications, as well as labs for fragrance and cosmetic ingredients applications.

“It represents a key part of the company’s EAME expansion strategy, which now has Africa front and center of its growth ambitions.

“Apart from being a statement of its commitment to long-term investment in Nigeria, the new facility will also provide the company with the capacity to satisfy local preferences and develop successful products,” Bello said.

Symrise said that its new lab facility will focus on developing solutions using locally sourced materials.

He quoted Rudy McLean, Managing Director of Symrise Nigeria as saying: “The new facility will allow for local development, by local application technologists, with local sourcing wherever possible.

“It also allows us to continuously build our knowledge around dynamic consumer preferences, so that Symrise is the preferred partner for holistic solutions that meet consumer expectations, within the ambit of the customer brief.

“The lab facilities will offer our customers the chance to tap in our technical expertise and facilities, as many customers in the region do not have their own labs.”

