Sympathisers throng Kashamu’s residence, await burial

Hundreds of sympathisers, loyalists and political followers on Sunday, thronged the residence of Senator Buruji Kashamu in Ijebu – Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State to mourn the loss of the former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Kashamu who represented Ogun East senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, died on Saturday, from COVID -19 complications in Lagos.

His remains arrived from the Lagos on Saturday night into the town for burial.

The entire town wore a mournful look as residents described the late politician as a “philanthropist per excellence, whose contribution to humanity cannot be quantified.”

The symphatisers cut across religious beliefs, political party affiliations while both young and old were all on the ground to bid the illustrious son of the land goodbye.

Kashamu would be laid to rest by 12 noon.

His ally, Remilekun Bakare who confirmed his death in a statement, said Kashamu would be buried by 12noon on Sunday.

Bakare who is the Chairman of the Apex Caucus, Ogun State PDP, said “The Leader and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State at the 2019 general election, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has gone the way of all mortals.

“Kashamu, 62, died today (Saturday) at a private hospital in Lagos, after a brief illness.

“His remains will be interred at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, 9th August, 2020, in his Ijebu-Igbo country home, in accordance with Islamic rites.”

Among early callers at his residence on Sunday, Kashamu’s running mate in 2019 poll, Dr Reuben Abati, former Deputy Governor in the state, Segun Adesegun, members of the State Executive Council, Islamic clerics and party officials.

