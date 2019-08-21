Sylva assumes office as OPEC assures support

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Mr. Timipre Sylva on Wednesday assumed office promising to reposition the ministry and support the growth of the petroleum industry.

Mr. Sylva who was received by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Folashade Yemi Esan together with directors and chief executives of parastatals under the ministry including Group Managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said he would take a little time to evaluate the ministry and then come up with a roadmap to move the industry forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Today I would say is not a day for speech making at all. I will like to get familiarise with what is going on in the ministry, it is only after that we will sit down again and ensure that we reposition the ministry and then chart a way forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. President has asked me for a meeting where he will give me some mandate and then based on that we will have our meeting. I know that we have a very competent management already especially at NNPC, PTDF, DPR and NCDMB.”

Addressing the heads of parastatals under the ministry, Sylva said “I will like to take some briefing from all of you where we stand and where we are going so that I will know the way forward.”

In a congratulatory message to the minister, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said: “Timi Sylva is a veteran of the oil industry in Nigeria where he served as adviser to former Petroleum Minister.”

“He will bring his rich experience to bear on his new and heavy responsibilities. OPEC looks forward to working with him to advance the implementation of the historic Declaration of Cooperation and Charter of Cooperation.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App