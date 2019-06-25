SWAN congratulates new FCT FA Chairman, board

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter has congratulated the newly elected Chairman of FCT FA Mr Adams Mohammed Muktar and the entire board after successful elections.

In a statement, the SWAN Chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who alongside teaming sporting media stayed glued and observed the electoral process which ushered in the new board, expressed optimism that the emergence of Muktar would breed new life in FCT’s football history.

Comrade Chidoka while pointing various areas the new board needed to pay attention to, charged the new board to work together as a team in chatting new course for sustainable football development in FCT.

He said, “I’m very proud of the way all stakeholders comported themselves and stayed all through the electoral process which has already produced a new leadership for FCT FA.

“What remains now is for all and sundry to rally round the newly elected Chairman, vice Chairmen and other board members in a bid to take football development to greater heights.

“On our part as sports writers, we will continue to perform our watchdog role as professionals. We will applaud positive reforms and will not as well fail to criticise when necessary. We therefore call on the new board to deplore creative means and be in forefront among other states in making football the most attractive in Nigeria.”

