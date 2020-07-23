SUV crushes woman to death in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

A Toyota Highlander Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Thursday, ran into a woman standing by the road side opposite Green Gate Estate, along Nkwere-33 Road, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The woman died on the spot from the injuries sustained from the accident.

Confirming the accident, the spokesman of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Anambra State Command, Mr Pascal A. Anigbo, said that “at about 3.45pm on Wednesday 22 July, 2020, a fatal lone Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a Toyota Highlander with registration number LSD931BL was recorded opposite Green Gate Estate, along Nkwere-33 Road.”

According to him, the accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Highlander lost control due to excessive speeding and ran into a woman, who was standing by the road side.

He stated that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at Apex Hospital Mortuary, Nkwelle by the FRSC’s rescue team from Nteje Unit Command, while the driver had been arrested by the Police and taken to 33 Police Station, Onitsha.

He, however, said that the Sector Commander of the state command, Andrew A. Kumapayi, had sent his condolences to the family of the victim.

According to him, the commander warned drivers against over-speeding, urging them to always drive defensively by applying common sense as regard to speed limits.

