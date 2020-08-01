Suswam denies working against Idoma interest

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator representing Benue North East and former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has debunked allegations that he was averse to the emergence of an Idoma person as governor of the state, or that he was working against the Idoma interest.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Suswam said he only said one of the ambassadorial nominees from the state, an Idoma, be dropped and not necessarily because he was anti-Idoma.

He said he was only fighting for his zone which elected him as a senator, and not because he was working against the Idoma.

“I am fighting for my zone, that is the essence of my representation in that place,” he said.

The former governor was reacting to allegations that he expressed anti-Idoma sentiments in a recent statement where he spoke against the nomination because it was lopsided against his senatorial zone. Suswam said his love and interest for the people reflected in his administration when he was governor.

“When they brought first an ambassador, a career ambassador, there were many Tiv people who were high up, I said no.

“You recall that when I was governor, there were three career ambassadors, some I bought them vehicles.

“They were all Idoma, only one non career ambassador was Tiv.

“As governor, I had more powers then to kick against it but I didn’t.

“Most of those people are very close to me. That is the politics of the National Assembly, and so my comment on this issue is no way to be interpreted as Suswam not liking Idoma.

“As governor, I showed clearly that these are part of my people in terms of appointment and infrastructure and so on.

“I cannot come to the National Assembly and hold a different view or disposition,” he said.

