Sustain my achievements, Dickson begs Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Bayelsa State Henry Seriake Dickson has urged the incoming governor of the state, Chief David Lyon, to sustain the legacy projects he has initiated for the development of the state.

Dickson, while inaugurating the ultra-modern golf course and tee-off the inaugural golf invitational open championship in his honour in Yenagoa during the weekend, said his eight years’ administration has worked assiduously for the development of the state.

He said he will be “leaving a very big shoe of achievements” when he leaves office on February 14, 2020, and advised his successor not to allow his dream for better Bayelsa to die.

“All these environments were forest and waterlogged when I came in as governor in 2012. Before I awarded the contract, I saw it as a long-term futuristic project, and thank God my government has worked it out and delivered it. We are happy as a government that this golf course today has been commissioned; and the golfing community not only in the country but players from across Africa are here.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“My advice to the incoming government is to nurture and sustain these dreams; these are not dreams that ordinary people can immediately relate to, but if you have this kind of golf course, you have an airport, you have a polo club and we have built, they add to the tourism development of the state,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App