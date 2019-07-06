Suspension by PDP NWC ‘shocks’ Elumelu, Oke

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, and a ranking member of the House, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) have expressed shock over their suspension by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Elumelu, Oke, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), Linda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra), Anayo Edwin (PDP, Ebonyi), Gideon Gwani (PDP, Kaduna), among others, were suspended early yesterday over the minority leadership tussle backlash in the House.

Reacting via a statement, Elumelu said he was surprised and shocked that the PDP could take such a hasty decision without any room for fair hearing.

The Minority Leader, who reiterated his loyalty to the PDP, said he had requested a new date to appear before the party because he left Abuja on Thursday before the invitation letter arrived.

Oke said it was unfortunate that the PDP could “suspend its most loyal member for towing the path of honour,” saying he was duty bound to “advise appropriately as one of the ranking members of the House,” specifically on the minority leadership question.

