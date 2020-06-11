Suspend NURTW activities, Ogun Assembly tells Gov Abiodun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to immediately suspend the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) “in order to avoid crisis in the state.”

The House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, moved the motion for the passage of the resolution yesterday during plenary. It was seconded by Jemili Akingbade.

Sherif noted it had become imperative that the governor suspends the activities of the NURTW, while security agencies should take over the secretariat of the union, pending a resolution of the leadership tussle in the union.

He advised the state government to emplace a committee led by experienced unionists to handle the group’s operational week, for the purpose of collecting revenue for the government.

He said that the committee should be under the monitoring of the House Committee on Transportation.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, said the Assembly would not allow members of the NURTW to turn the state to a theatre of war.

“I have received petitions from those that are concerned. Members of one faction argued they have a court order asking the other to leave office within seven days. We will not allow crisis in our state,” Oluomo said.

