Suspend Akpabio, IMC now, PDP urges Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following allegations of fraud against him in the corruption saga rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The party in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also asked President Buhari to disband the “corruption-ridden Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC” where officials have been alleged to engage in unbridled looting of funds.

“The PDP says with the unearthing of rampant corruption, treasury looting, recklessness and manifest public unruliness of the NDDC management, the Minister and the IMC have become a huge embarrassment not only to the Buhari administration but also to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

“The party insists that though President Buhari has ordered a ‘speedy and coordinated investigation’ of the activities of the NDDC management, such an important probe cannot yield any credible result as long as Senator Akpabio and indicted IMC are still in charge in the commission,” the party said.

The PDP in another statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said Press Statement said the “boast” by suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he would be cleared and reinstated despite the allegations against him, is a huge affront on the integrity of the ongoing inquest by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Investigative Panel on the activities of the EFCC.

