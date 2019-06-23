Suspected vandal electrocuted in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspected cable vandal was on Sunday electrocuted at Ezinifite, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

The vandal, whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was reported to have gone to one of the transformers’ installation belonging to Enugu Electricity Distributions Company (EEDC) at Ezinifite to steal armoured cable.

He was reportedly electrocuted while trying to remove the cable.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for Anambra State Police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement said the incident happened in the early hours of today.

“At about 7:00am, there was a report at Aguata Police Station through the vigilante commander, Ezinifite that unidentified person suspected to be cable vandal was electrocuted while trying to vandalize one of EEDC transformers installation at Ezinifite,” he said.

According to Mohammed, luck ran out of him as the armoured cable he was trying to remove exploded and killed him instantly.

He stated that a police patrol team led by the DPO of Aguata division, SP Ayeni Oluwadare, had visited the scene of incident and rushed the victim to the General Hospital, Aguata where he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor.

According to the police spokesman, the EEDC office was contacted immediately; the corpse has been removed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He noted that police Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the identity of the deceased and circumstances surrounding the incident.

