Suspected robbers kill man in Makurdi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State on Thursday said suspected armed robbers killed one Joseph Iorguma at his home in North Bank suburb of Makurdi metropolis.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent by telephone, said that Iorguma, a staff of the state owned transport company known as Benue Links was felled about 4:00am on Thursday at his Asase I resident in North Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the killers of the deceased had appeared as armed robbers at the time which the incident happened at Asase I, beside the SRS Junction in North Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The PPRO however noted that the command was not leaving any stone on unturned in its efforts to apprehend all criminals and rid the state of criminality.

Anene however added that the police has commenced investigation into the matter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App