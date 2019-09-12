Suspected Nigerian kidnapper found innocent after deportation

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian resident in Accra, Ghana, Ibrahim Azamal, who was deported by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) over alleged attempt to kidnap a 4-year-old boy, has been found to be innocent, Daily Trust reports.

He was earlier beaten, arrested and detained at the Kotobabi Police Station over the alleged kidnap attempt at the Mamobi Polyclinic within the metropolis.

But three months down the line, it has emerged that he was falsely accused of the crime that caused his expulsion from Ghana.

At the time of his arrest, his accusers said his accomplices, who were lurking in a corner inside a car had zoomed off, after the suspect was seized by an angry mob.

The Nigerian, who is said to be nursing a heart condition, is believed to a victim of his lustful desire for an underage girl, according to facts emerging from the Nima Divisional Police Headquarters, Accra, where the matter was subsequently transferred.

A police source said the suspect regularly bought garlic from a trader in the area to manage his heart condition.

The young man had taken interest in a 12-year-old girl, who regularly attended to him. The mother of the girl was very unhappy about it.

On the day he was attacked, the mother of the girl had observed his amorous act and yelled at him. “He took to his heels in order to avoid her wrath. Some youths chased him and he was apprehended at a spot called Zongo junction. But in a twist, someone accused him of being a kidnapper; that he attempted to steal a four-year-old boy. Thereafter the suspect was pummelled by the angry mob and taken to the Police station,” the source told Daily Trust.

An official of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, Mr. David Oteng – Berchie, who confirmed the development, said investigation has shown that the suspect was falsely accused.

The Police officer therefore cautioned Ghanaians to exercise restraint and desist from mob action.

“What if this guy had died due to the beatings that were meted out to him, who would have been responsible for it,” he asked.

